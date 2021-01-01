Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs F19 Pro Plus 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (444K versus 310K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (801 against 648 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro
648 nits
F19 Pro Plus 5G +24%
801 nits
Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +1%
86.1%
F19 Pro Plus 5G
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +36%
2626
F19 Pro Plus 5G
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +43%
444286
F19 Pro Plus 5G
310992
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 27 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
F19 Pro Plus 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro
20:33 hr
F19 Pro Plus 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
F19 Pro Plus 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2021
Release date June 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 324 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G.

