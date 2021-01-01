Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (444K versus 310K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (801 against 648 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|142.2%
|-
|PWM
|223 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +5%
645
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +36%
2626
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
393144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +43%
444286
310992
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (120th and 213th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (100% in 48 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
33:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 387 USD
|~ 324 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1