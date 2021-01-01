Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Realme X50 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X50 Про
Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (103 vs 90 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 436K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Realme X50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 92.8%
PWM 223 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +1%
635 nits
Realme X50 Pro
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +1%
86.1%
Realme X50 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
634
Realme X50 Pro +43%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
2609
Realme X50 Pro +22%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro
436032
Realme X50 Pro +36%
592073
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (75th and 12th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 19 GB 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Realme X50 Pro +1%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +18%
20:33 hr
Realme X50 Pro
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +49%
33:23 hr
Realme X50 Pro
22:27 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (32nd and 112th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.2 dB
Realme X50 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2020
Release date June 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9T Pro
3. Galaxy A51 and Mi 9T Pro
4. Mi 9 and Mi 9T Pro
5. Mi Note 10 and Mi 9T Pro
6. P30 Pro and Realme X50 Pro
7. P40 Pro and Realme X50 Pro
8. OnePlus 7T and Realme X50 Pro
9. Realme 6 Pro and Realme X50 Pro
10. Poco F2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish