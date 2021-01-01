Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Reno 10x zoom – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
VS
Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (635 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 634 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Reno 10x zoom

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 86.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +44%
635 nits
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro
86.1%
Reno 10x zoom +1%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
634
Reno 10x zoom +12%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +6%
2609
Reno 10x zoom
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +1%
436032
Reno 10x zoom
430644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 19 GB 15.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4065 mAh
Charge power 27 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Reno 10x zoom +6%
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +4%
20:33 hr
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Reno 10x zoom +9%
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
Reno 10x zoom +16%
125
Video quality
Mi 9T Pro
89
Reno 10x zoom +12%
100
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
Reno 10x zoom +14%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro +10%
87.2 dB
Reno 10x zoom
79 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2019
Release date June 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10x zoom.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
