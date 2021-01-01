Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.