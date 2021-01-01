Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 307K)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (103 vs 91 hours)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (837 against 635 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
73
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|86.1%
|89.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142.2%
|-
|PWM
|223 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +7%
634
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +45%
2609
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +42%
436032
307385
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (75th and 146th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro +19%
13:33 hr
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +11%
20:33 hr
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +36%
33:23 hr
24:36 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (32nd and 120th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Reno 4 Pro +1%
109
Video quality
89
Reno 4 Pro +13%
101
Generic camera score
102
Reno 4 Pro +6%
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 387 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. But if the performance, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.
