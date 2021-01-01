Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 124K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (643 against 546 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 26 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142.2%
|-
|PWM
|223 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T Pro +260%
385254
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +247%
432578
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|19 GB
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro +17%
13:33 hr
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +42%
20:33 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +36%
33:23 hr
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 387 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.
