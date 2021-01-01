Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (524 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 432K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 99.7%
PWM 223 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro
643 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus +22%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro
86.1%
Galaxy S20 Plus +5%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 585 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
633
Galaxy S20 Plus +42%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
2610
Galaxy S20 Plus +8%
2826
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro
432578
Galaxy S20 Plus +11%
478261
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro +3%
13:33 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +19%
20:33 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +58%
33:23 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
Galaxy S20 Plus +18%
127
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
Galaxy S20 Plus +16%
118

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro +3%
87.9 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2020
Release date June 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

