Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Shows 18% longer battery life (103 vs 87 hours)
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 27% higher pixel density (511 vs 403 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (893 against 643 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|511 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|89.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142.2%
|99.2%
|PWM
|223 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
633
Galaxy S20 Ultra +42%
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2610
Galaxy S20 Ultra +10%
2875
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
385254
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
413089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
432578
Galaxy S20 Ultra +15%
498298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (121st and 85th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|19 GB
|23.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro +29%
13:33 hr
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +62%
20:33 hr
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +37%
33:23 hr
24:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 387 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.32 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10