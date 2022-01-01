Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs X70 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (991 against 638 nits)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 505K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
X70 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro
638 nits
X70 Pro +55%
991 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro
86.1%
X70 Pro +5%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
638
X70 Pro +37%
873
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
2613
X70 Pro +12%
2937
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9T Pro
505328
X70 Pro +38%
698061
CPU 146011 187894
GPU 179882 242732
Memory 77090 133644
UX 107285 136170
Total score 505328 698061
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9T Pro
2079
X70 Pro +99%
4140
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 12 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 2079 4140
PCMark 3.0 score 9490 10751
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (165th and 66th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 12
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4450 mAh
Charge power 27 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
X70 Pro +37%
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro
20:33 hr
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +33%
33:23 hr
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (76th and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 116°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
X70 Pro +29%
139
Video quality
Mi 9T Pro
89
X70 Pro +25%
111
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
X70 Pro +28%
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB
X70 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2021
Release date June 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.

