Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)

Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (991 against 638 nits)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 505K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.39 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9 PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 142.2% - PWM 223 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 9T Pro 638 nits X70 Pro +55% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9T Pro 86.1% X70 Pro +5% 90.3%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 12 OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° 116° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 18 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 9T Pro 108 X70 Pro +29% 139 Video quality Mi 9T Pro 89 X70 Pro +25% 111 Generic camera score Mi 9T Pro 102 X70 Pro +28% 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9T Pro 87.9 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2019 September 2021 Release date June 2019 September 2021 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.