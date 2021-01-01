Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Vivo Y53s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 246K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (642 against 446 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 142.2% - PWM 223 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 9T Pro +44% 642 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9T Pro +2% 86.1% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 585 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 9T Pro +66% 634 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 9T Pro +100% 2611 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 9T Pro +103% 499219 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 142062 65039 GPU 179193 54320 Memory 73057 50917 UX 105642 76732 Total score 499219 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 9T Pro 2076 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 88% - Graphics test 12 FPS - Graphics score 2076 - PCMark 3.0 score 9492 - AnTuTu 9 Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11 OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 9T Pro 108 Vivo Y53s n/a Video quality Mi 9T Pro 89 Vivo Y53s n/a Generic camera score Mi 9T Pro 102 Vivo Y53s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9T Pro 87.9 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2019 June 2021 Release date June 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.