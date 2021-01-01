Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Vivo Y53s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 246K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (642 against 446 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Vivo Y53s

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +44%
642 nits
Vivo Y53s
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +2%
86.1%
Vivo Y53s
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 585 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +66%
634
Vivo Y53s
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +100%
2611
Vivo Y53s
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9T Pro +103%
499219
Vivo Y53s
246022
CPU 142062 65039
GPU 179193 54320
Memory 73057 50917
UX 105642 76732
Total score 499219 246022
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9T Pro
2076
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2076 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9492 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 24 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro
20:33 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB
Vivo Y53s
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 June 2021
Release date June 2019 June 2021
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

