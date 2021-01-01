Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Mi 11i
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 7% longer battery life (103 vs 96 hours)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 501K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (954 against 651 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|142.2%
|96.6%
|PWM
|223 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (140th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|25.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4520 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2019
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 387 USD
|~ 600 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1