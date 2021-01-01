Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Mi 11i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Mi 11i

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11i
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11i

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (103 vs 96 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 501K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (954 against 651 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T Pro
70
Mi 11i
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Mi 11i

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 96.6%
PWM 223 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro
651 nits
Mi 11i +47%
954 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro
86.1%
Mi 11i
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 585 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
640
Mi 11i +77%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
2627
Mi 11i +39%
3657
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9T Pro
501686
Mi 11i +59%
796235
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (140th and 15th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB 25.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro +3%
13:33 hr
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +25%
20:33 hr
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +37%
33:23 hr
Mi 11i
24:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
Mi 11i +7%
116
Video quality
Mi 9T Pro
89
Mi 11i +16%
103
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
Mi 11i +9%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB
Mi 11i
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2021
Release date June 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 600 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T or Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 9T Pro
3. Mi 10 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
4. Honor 20 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
5. Mi Note 10 or Mi 9T Pro
6. Galaxy S20 FE or Mi 11i
7. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Mi 11i
8. Mi 11 Ultra or Mi 11i
9. Realme GT 5G or Mi 11i
10. Mi 11 Lite or Mi 11i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish