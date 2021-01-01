Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Apple iPhone 8

Xiaomi Mi 9T
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Has a 1.69 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.7% more screen real estate
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (100 vs 66 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 536 points
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
iPhone 8
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
53
iPhone 8
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
78
iPhone 8
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
iPhone 8
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
iPhone 8
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
iPhone 8
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T
636 nits
iPhone 8
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +32%
86.1%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
536
iPhone 8 +74%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
iPhone 8 +36%
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
iPhone 8 +7%
266589

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 11.3 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +66%
17:19 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +171%
33:20 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T
n/a
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
Mi 9T
n/a
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
Mi 9T
n/a
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +12%
89 dB
iPhone 8
79.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2017
Release date June 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 8.

