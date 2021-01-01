Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Google Pixel 4a

Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (100 vs 76 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (792 against 644 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 403 PPI)
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
Pixel 4a
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Pixel 4a
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
78
Pixel 4a
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Pixel 4a
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Pixel 4a
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
67
Pixel 4a
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 95.3%
PWM 245 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T
644 nits
Pixel 4a +23%
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +3%
86.1%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
533
Pixel 4a +4%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1628
Pixel 4a +1%
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
248293
Pixel 4a +8%
268324

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 11.3 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +41%
17:19 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +48%
33:20 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Mi 9T
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Mi 9T
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +3%
89 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2020
Release date June 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

