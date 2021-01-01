Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei Honor 30

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (636 against 494 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 249K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
71
Honor 30
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
55
Honor 30
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
80
Honor 30
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Honor 30
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Honor 30
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
67
Honor 30
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +29%
636 nits
Honor 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T
86.1%
Honor 30 +1%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
536
Honor 30 +74%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
Honor 30 +59%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
Honor 30 +55%
386252
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (199th and 101st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T vs Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9T vs Redmi Note 8T
3. Mi 9T vs Mi 10 Pro
4. Mi 9T vs Mi 9
5. Mi 9T vs Honor 9X
6. Honor 30 vs iPhone 11
7. Honor 30 vs Huawei P30
8. Honor 30 vs Honor 20
9. Honor 30 vs Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Honor 30 vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish