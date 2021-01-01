Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei Honor 9

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Has a 1.29 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.86% more screen real estate
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (100 vs 77 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 198K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (636 against 519 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
70
Honor 9
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Honor 9
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
75
Honor 9
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Honor 9
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Honor 9
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Honor 9
50

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 70.24%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +23%
636 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +23%
86.1%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 500 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
541
Honor 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T +48%
212303
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +28%
254715
Honor 9
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 11.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T +2%
11:53 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +83%
17:19 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +58%
33:20 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +4%
89 dB
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 June 2017
Release date June 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Mi 9T
4. Huawei Honor 20 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
5. Huawei Nova 5T or Xiaomi Mi 9T
6. Huawei P30 or Huawei Honor 9
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei Honor 9
8. Huawei P20 or Huawei Honor 9
9. Huawei Honor 10 or Huawei Honor 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish