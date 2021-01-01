Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei P20 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (100 vs 77 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (636 against 479 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
71
P20 Lite
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
61
P20 Lite
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
78
P20 Lite
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
P20 Lite
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
P20 Lite
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
68
P20 Lite
50

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 80.72%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +33%
636 nits
P20 Lite
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +7%
86.1%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
536
P20 Lite
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
P20 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.0
OS size 11.3 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T +4%
11:53 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +82%
17:19 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +101%
33:20 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +6%
89 dB
P20 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2018
Release date June 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

