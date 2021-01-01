Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (636 against 512 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (121 vs 100 hours)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 249K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 536 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
P40 Lite
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
P40 Lite
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
78
P40 Lite
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
P40 Lite
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
P40 Lite
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
66
P40 Lite
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +24%
636 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +3%
86.1%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
536
P40 Lite +8%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
P40 Lite +14%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
P40 Lite +30%
325044
AnTuTu 8 Rating (194th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 11.3 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
P40 Lite +56%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +10%
17:19 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (81st and 23rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 February 2020
Release date June 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (34.9%)
41 (65.1%)
Total votes: 63

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T vs Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9T vs Redmi Note 8T
3. Mi 9T vs Mi 10 Pro
4. Mi 9T vs Mi 9
5. Mi 9T vs Honor 9X
6. P40 Lite vs P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
8. P40 Lite vs Galaxy A51
9. P40 Lite vs Huawei P30
10. P40 Lite vs Honor 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish