Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Meizu 16 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Meizu 16

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
VS
Мейзу 16
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Meizu 16

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (636 against 422 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 254K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
69
Meizu 16
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Meizu 16
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
74
Meizu 16
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Meizu 16
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Meizu 16
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Meizu 16
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +51%
636 nits
Meizu 16
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +2%
86.1%
Meizu 16
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +7%
541
Meizu 16
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
Meizu 16 +22%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T
212303
Meizu 16 +36%
288294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
254715
Meizu 16 +22%
309787
AnTuTu 8 Results (281st and 210th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 8.1
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Meizu 16
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Meizu 16
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date June 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 413 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 9X
6. Meizu 16 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Meizu 16 and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
8. Meizu 16 and Meizu Note 9
9. Meizu 16 and Meizu 16Xs
10. Meizu 16 and Meizu 16s Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish