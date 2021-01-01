Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (636 against 442 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 199K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Weighs 21.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
69
Note 9
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Note 9
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
74
Note 9
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Note 9
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Note 9
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Note 9
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Note 9

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.35%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +44%
636 nits
Note 9
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +1%
86.1%
Note 9
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 612
GPU clock 500 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +14%
541
Note 9
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T +79%
1632
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T +21%
212303
Note 9
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +28%
254715
Note 9
199629
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.2
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2019
Release date June 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

