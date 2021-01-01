Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (636 against 358 nits)
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (133 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
70
Moto G50
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
52
Moto G50
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
75
Moto G50
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Moto G50
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Moto G50
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Moto G50
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 93.2%
PWM 245 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 44 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +78%
636 nits
Moto G50
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +3%
86.1%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +7%
541
Moto G50
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
Moto G50
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T
212303
Moto G50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +6%
254715
Moto G50
240452
AnTuTu Android Results (281st and 292nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 11.3 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Moto G50 +67%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Moto G50 +7%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Moto G50 +30%
43:21 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (118th and 12th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +12%
89 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2021
Release date June 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

