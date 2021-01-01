Xiaomi Mi 9T vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 11% longer battery life (100 vs 90 hours)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (636 against 445 nits)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 254K)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
65
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|85.89%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|99.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +6%
541
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1632
OnePlus 6T +44%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
212303
OnePlus 6T +37%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254715
OnePlus 6T +18%
300845
AnTuTu Ranking List (281st and 217th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
OnePlus 6T +4%
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +12%
17:19 hr
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +14%
33:20 hr
29:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|June 2019
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.34 W/kg
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.
