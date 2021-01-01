Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs OnePlus 6T

VS
Xiaomi Mi 9T
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (100 vs 90 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (636 against 445 nits)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 254K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +43%
636 nits
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T
86.1%
OnePlus 6T
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +6%
541
OnePlus 6T
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
OnePlus 6T +44%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T
212303
OnePlus 6T +37%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
254715
OnePlus 6T +18%
300845
AnTuTu Ranking List (281st and 217th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 11.3 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
OnePlus 6T +4%
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +12%
17:19 hr
OnePlus 6T
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +14%
33:20 hr
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T
n/a
OnePlus 6T
101
Video quality
Mi 9T
n/a
OnePlus 6T
91
Generic camera score
Mi 9T
n/a
OnePlus 6T
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +11%
89 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date June 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

