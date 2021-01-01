Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (643 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 248K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 608 and 539 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
Nord N10
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
53
Nord N10
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
78
Nord N10
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Nord N10
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Nord N10
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
66
Nord N10
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.2%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +46%
643 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +4%
86.1%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
539
Nord N10 +13%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1631
Nord N10 +13%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
248129
Nord N10 +10%
273840
AnTuTu Phone Scores (207th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 11.3 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Nord N10 +32%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +14%
17:19 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +13%
33:20 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (88th and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +7%
89 dB
Nord N10
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 October 2020
Release date June 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

