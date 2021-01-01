Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.