Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Oppo A5

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
VS
Оппо А5
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Oppo A5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 271 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (636 against 474 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
69
Oppo A5
50
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
61
Oppo A5
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
74
Oppo A5
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Oppo A5
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Oppo A5
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
66
Oppo A5
44

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Oppo A5

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 81.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +34%
636 nits
Oppo A5
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +6%
86.1%
Oppo A5
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
541
Oppo A5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
Oppo A5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T +180%
212303
Oppo A5
75894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
254715
Oppo A5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 5.1
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Oppo A5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Oppo A5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2018
Release date June 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 9X
6. Oppo A5 and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Oppo A5 and Huawei Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish