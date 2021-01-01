Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.