Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (636 against 451 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 249K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
Realme 6
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Realme 6
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
78
Realme 6
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Realme 6
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Realme 6
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
67
Realme 6
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.7%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 991:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +41%
636 nits
Realme 6
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +2%
86.1%
Realme 6
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 500 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
536
Realme 6 +1%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
Realme 6 +7%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
Realme 6 +15%
287372
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (194th and 153rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size 11.3 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Realme 6 +48%
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +23%
17:19 hr
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Realme 6 +12%
37:24 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (81st and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +3%
89 dB
Realme 6
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6.

