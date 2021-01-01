Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Oppo Realme C2

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Оппо Реалми С2
Oppo Realme C2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 78K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (403 vs 276 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T
636 nits
Realme C2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +8%
86.1%
Realme C2
80%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +250%
536
Realme C2
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T +144%
1613
Realme C2
661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +218%
249113
Realme C2
78272

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6 Lite
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Realme C2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Realme C2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Realme C2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 80 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Realme C2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 April 2019
Release date June 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 111 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

