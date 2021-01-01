Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 207K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 536 and 408 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
Reno 3
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
55
Reno 3
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
80
Reno 3
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Reno 3
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Reno 3
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
67
Reno 3
70

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 136 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +6%
636 nits
Reno 3
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +4%
86.1%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 500 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +31%
536
Reno 3
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T +6%
1613
Reno 3
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +20%
249113
Reno 3
207988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (194th and 219th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 11.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Reno 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Reno 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Reno 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +9%
89 dB
Reno 3
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 December 2019
Release date June 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

