Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 173K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 536 and 306 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.4%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +3%
636 nits
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T
86.1%
Galaxy A41
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +75%
536
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T +35%
1613
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +43%
249113
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (194th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 11.3 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Galaxy A41 +24%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +7%
17:19 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +38%
33:20 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +5%
89 dB
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

