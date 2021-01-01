Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.