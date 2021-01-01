Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.