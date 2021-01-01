Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Galaxy M21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy M21s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (643 against 417 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Galaxy M21s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +54%
643 nits
Galaxy M21s
417 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +2%
86.1%
Galaxy M21s
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy M21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Samsung Exynos 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
539
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1631
Galaxy M21s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
248129
Galaxy M21s
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Galaxy M21s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Galaxy M21s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 November 2020
Release date June 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M21s. It has a better battery life, camera, and sound.

