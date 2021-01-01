Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 254K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Shows 7% longer battery life (107 vs 100 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (789 against 636 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|92.39%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|95.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +32%
712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1632
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +57%
2565
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
212303
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +62%
343037
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254715
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +72%
438211
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (281st and 118th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:19 hr
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +3%
33:20 hr
32:32 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (118th and 94th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.34 W/kg
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
