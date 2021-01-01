Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 32% higher pixel density (531 vs 403 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 254K)
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|531 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|215 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1632
Galaxy S9 Plus +21%
1981
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
212303
Galaxy S9 Plus +16%
246492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254715
Galaxy S9 Plus +22%
309698
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (281st and 211th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|13.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T +3%
11:53 hr
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:19 hr
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +32%
33:20 hr
25:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|18 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|February 2018
|Release date
|June 2019
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 937 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.34 W/kg
|0.294 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T.
