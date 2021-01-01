Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Xperia 1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Sony Xperia 1

Xiaomi Mi 9T
Sony Xperia 1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (100 vs 79 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 254K)
  • 60% higher pixel density (643 vs 403 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 736 and 541 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
70
Xperia 1
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Xperia 1
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
75
Xperia 1
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Xperia 1
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Xperia 1
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Xperia 1
72

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Xperia 1

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 403 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T
636 nits
Xperia 1 +4%
663 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +5%
86.1%
Xperia 1
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Sony Xperia 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
541
Xperia 1 +36%
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
Xperia 1 +56%
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T
212303
Xperia 1 +73%
366650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
254715
Xperia 1 +73%
440134
AnTuTu Rating (281st and 115th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 11.3 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T +35%
11:53 hr
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +55%
17:19 hr
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +33%
33:20 hr
Xperia 1
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 135°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T
n/a
Xperia 1
99
Video quality
Mi 9T
n/a
Xperia 1
84
Generic camera score
Mi 9T
n/a
Xperia 1
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +8%
89 dB
Xperia 1
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2019
Release date June 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 887 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
