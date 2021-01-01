Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Sony Xperia 10 II

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 175K)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (636 against 513 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 403 PPI)
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 403 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 77.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.1%
PWM 245 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +24%
636 nits
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +11%
86.1%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +69%
536
Xperia 10 II
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T +2%
1613
Xperia 10 II
1577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +42%
249113
Xperia 10 II
175532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (194th and 270th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Xperia 10 II +5%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Xperia 10 II +6%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +91%
33:20 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +6%
89 dB
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 February 2020
Release date June 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Mi 9T
4. Huawei Honor 20 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
5. Huawei Nova 5T or Xiaomi Mi 9T
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Sony Xperia 10 II
7. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or Sony Xperia 10 II
8. Sony Xperia 10 or Sony Xperia 10 II
9. Sony Xperia 1 or Sony Xperia 10 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish