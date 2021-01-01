Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo V19, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.