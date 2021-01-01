Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi 9T Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (645 against 446 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 246K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 381 points Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 9T +45% 645 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9T +2% 86.1% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619 GPU clock 500 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 9T +41% 539 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 9T +25% 1634 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 9T +21% 298165 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 102612 65039 GPU 72388 54320 Memory 49618 50917 UX 76245 76732 Total score 298165 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 9T 651 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 651 - PCMark 3.0 score 7944 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 66 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 9T 11:53 hr Vivo Y53s n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 9T 17:19 hr Vivo Y53s n/a Talk (3G) Mi 9T 33:20 hr Vivo Y53s n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9T 89 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2019 June 2021 Release date June 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.