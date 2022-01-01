Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 318K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (35:24 vs 32:27 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (792 against 645 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.8%
PWM 245 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T
645 nits
Xiaomi 11T +23%
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +1%
86.1%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
540
Xiaomi 11T +36%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1634
Xiaomi 11T +73%
2828
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9T
318498
Xiaomi 11T +93%
615125
CPU 103758 141411
GPU 84680 237996
Memory 44127 116566
UX 87773 120016
Total score 318498 615125
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9T
654
Xiaomi 11T +539%
4182
Stability 98% 93%
Graphics test 3 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 654 4182
PCMark 3.0 score 7976 11762
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size 11.3 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:48 hr 10:49 hr
Watching video 14:52 hr 19:20 hr
Gaming 03:52 hr 05:19 hr
Standby 113 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Mi 9T
32:27 hr
Xiaomi 11T +9%
35:24 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (117th and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
111
Video quality
Mi 9T
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
105
Generic camera score
Mi 9T
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2021
Release date June 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.

