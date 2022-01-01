Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.