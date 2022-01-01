Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:27 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 318K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1050 against 641 nits)
  • 29% higher pixel density (521 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
66
12 Pro
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
44
12 Pro
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
75
12 Pro
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
64
12 Pro
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
12 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
61
12 Pro
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.8%
PWM 245 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 9T
641 nits
12 Pro +64%
1050 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T
86.1%
12 Pro +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 730
GPU clock 500 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
540
12 Pro +129%
1234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1635
12 Pro +139%
3901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9T
318979
12 Pro +210%
989468
CPU 103758 224894
GPU 84680 435932
Memory 44127 159561
UX 87773 177347
Total score 318979 989468
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9T
655
12 Pro +1325%
9331
Stability 98% 65%
Graphics test 3 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 655 9331
PCMark 3.0 score 7972 13070
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 11.3 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:48 hr 08:48 hr
Watching video 14:52 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 03:52 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 113 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Mi 9T +28%
32:27 hr
12 Pro
25:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T
n/a
12 Pro
141
Video quality
Mi 9T
n/a
12 Pro
111
Generic camera score
Mi 9T
n/a
12 Pro
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +6%
89 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 December 2021
Release date June 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

