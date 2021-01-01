Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Mi 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Mi 10i

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi 9T
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (636 against 450 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 23.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 249K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 601 and 536 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
72
Mi 10i
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
52
Mi 10i
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
80
Mi 10i
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Mi 10i
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Mi 10i
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
66
Mi 10i
72

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Mi 10i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +41%
636 nits
Mi 10i
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +2%
86.1%
Mi 10i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
536
Mi 10i +12%
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
Mi 10i +10%
1768
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
Mi 10i +33%
330824
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (194th and 121st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Mi 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Mi 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Mi 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Mi 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 January 2021
Release date June 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

