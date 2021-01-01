Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.