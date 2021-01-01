Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Mi 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 9T
Xiaomi Mi 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Has a 1.24 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (100 vs 80 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.42% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
70
Mi 6
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Mi 6
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
75
Mi 6
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Mi 6
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Mi 6
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Mi 6
54

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Mi 6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 71.68%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 46.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2214:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +7%
636 nits
Mi 6
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +20%
86.1%
Mi 6
71.68%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 540
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T
541
Mi 6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1632
Mi 6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T +20%
212303
Mi 6
176758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
254715
Mi 6 +2%
258873
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 8
OS size 11.3 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Mi 6 +6%
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +32%
17:19 hr
Mi 6
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +94%
33:20 hr
Mi 6
17:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 23.9 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +8%
89 dB
Mi 6
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2017
Release date June 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 0.409 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

