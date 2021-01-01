Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T vs Mi 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 536 and 495 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 249K)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
71
Mi 8 Pro
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Mi 8 Pro
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
80
Mi 8 Pro
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
68
Mi 8 Pro
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Mi 8 Pro
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
66
Mi 8 Pro
64

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Mi 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 84.09%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +7%
636 nits
Mi 8 Pro
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9T +2%
86.1%
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +8%
536
Mi 8 Pro
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T
1613
Mi 8 Pro +23%
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T
249113
Mi 8 Pro +37%
340288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (194th and 116th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T
33:20 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T
89 dB
Mi 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2018
Release date June 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg 0.969 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.531 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.

