Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Mi 8 SE

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3120 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (636 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 205K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9T
69
Mi 8 SE
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9T
54
Mi 8 SE
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9T
75
Mi 8 SE
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9T
67
Mi 8 SE
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9T
75
Mi 8 SE
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9T
65
Mi 8 SE
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T
vs
Mi 8 SE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.88 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 81.23%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T +41%
636 nits
Mi 8 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T +6%
86.1%
Mi 8 SE
81.23%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T +36%
541
Mi 8 SE
397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T +8%
1632
Mi 8 SE
1506
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T +23%
212303
Mi 8 SE
172334
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T +24%
254715
Mi 8 SE
205004
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Mi 8 SE +32%
15:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T +89%
17:19 hr
Mi 8 SE
9:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T +55%
33:20 hr
Mi 8 SE
21:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T +5%
89 dB
Mi 8 SE
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 May 2018
Release date June 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 313 USD
SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
