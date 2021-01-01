Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A1
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (621 against 548 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 40.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1359:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A1
548 nits
Honor 9 Lite +13%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Honor 9 Lite +7%
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
866
Honor 9 Lite +6%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1 +17%
4200
Honor 9 Lite
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A1
68326
Honor 9 Lite +10%
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
98333
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 35.96 mm 28 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
86.2 dB
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 December 2017
Release date September 2017 February 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the connectivity is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A1. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

