Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.