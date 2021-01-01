Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Meizu M6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (548 against 442 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A1
54
Meizu M6
46
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A1
27
Meizu M6
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A1
52
Meizu M6
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A1
45
Meizu M6
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A1
65
Meizu M6
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A1
46
Meizu M6
39

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 69.32%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A1 +24%
548 nits
Meizu M6
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1 +2%
71.02%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A1 +48%
866
Meizu M6
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1 +83%
4200
Meizu M6
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A1 +89%
68326
Meizu M6
36220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
98333
Meizu M6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7
ROM Android One Flyme 7.3
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Meizu M6
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Meizu M6
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
Meizu M6
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
86.2 dB
Meizu M6
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2017 September 2017
Release date September 2017 December 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A1 is definitely a better buy.

