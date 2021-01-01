Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Meizu M6 Note

VS
Xiaomi Mi A1
Meizu M6 Note

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (548 against 442 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Supports 24W fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A1
54
M6 Note
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A1
27
M6 Note
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A1
52
M6 Note
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A1
45
M6 Note
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A1
65
M6 Note
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A1
46
M6 Note
45

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 71%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A1 +24%
548 nits
M6 Note
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
866
M6 Note +4%
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1 +6%
4200
M6 Note
3960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A1
68326
M6 Note +11%
76101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
98333
M6 Note
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.3
ROM Android One Flyme 7
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
M6 Note
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
M6 Note
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
M6 Note
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
86.2 dB
M6 Note
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 August 2017
Release date September 2017 December 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A1. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu M6 Note.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

