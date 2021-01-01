Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Meizu MX6
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- Shows 28% longer battery life (87 vs 68 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (603 against 548 nits)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.02%
|72.43%
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|40.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1359:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|MediaTek MT6797
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|780 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Android One
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3080 mAh
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|35.96 mm
|27.53 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|July 2016
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.76 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A1 is definitely a better buy.
