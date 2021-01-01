Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Meizu MX6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (87 vs 68 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (603 against 548 nits)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Meizu MX6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 72.43%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A1
548 nits
Meizu MX6 +10%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Meizu MX6 +2%
72.43%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MediaTek MT6797
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 650 MHz 780 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
866
Meizu MX6 +83%
1588
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1 +40%
4200
Meizu MX6
2990
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A1
68326
Meizu MX6 +33%
90634
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
98333
Meizu MX6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0
ROM Android One Flyme UI
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1 +42%
13:20 hr
Meizu MX6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1 +21%
11:00 hr
Meizu MX6
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A1 +17%
20:11 hr
Meizu MX6
17:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm 27.53 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1 +20%
86.2 dB
Meizu MX6
72 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 July 2016
Release date September 2017 September 2016
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A1 is definitely a better buy.

