Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.