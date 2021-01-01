Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Meizu Pro 6 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (548 against 442 nits)
- The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 401 PPI)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (96 vs 87 hours)
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3080 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.02%
|74.71%
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|40.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1359:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
866
Pro 6 Plus +67%
1447
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1 +2%
4200
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68326
Pro 6 Plus +63%
111384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
98333
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6
|ROM
|Android One
|Flyme 7.3
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3080 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Pro 6 Plus +18%
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:00 hr
Pro 6 Plus +31%
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A1 +25%
20:11 hr
16:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|35.96 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|9
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|November 2016
|Release date
|September 2017
|December 2016
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.76 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.
