Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.