Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Meizu Pro 6 Plus

Ксиаоми Ми А1
VS
Мейзу Про 6 Плюс
Xiaomi Mi A1
Meizu Pro 6 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (548 against 442 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 401 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (96 vs 87 hours)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3080 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Pro 6 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 74.71%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A1 +24%
548 nits
Pro 6 Plus
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Pro 6 Plus +5%
74.71%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Meizu Pro 6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
866
Pro 6 Plus +67%
1447
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1 +2%
4200
Pro 6 Plus
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A1
68326
Pro 6 Plus +63%
111384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
98333
Pro 6 Plus
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6
ROM Android One Flyme 7.3
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Pro 6 Plus +18%
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Pro 6 Plus +31%
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A1 +25%
20:11 hr
Pro 6 Plus
16:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 9
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1 +23%
86.2 dB
Pro 6 Plus
70 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2017 November 2016
Release date September 2017 December 2016
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

