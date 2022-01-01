Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Nokia C2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Nokia C2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has 4x more RAM: 4GB versus 1GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A1
55
Nokia C2
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A1
21
Nokia C2
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A1
53
Nokia C2
49
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A1
45
Nokia C2
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A1
64
Nokia C2
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A1
44
Nokia C2
42

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Nokia C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 71.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi A1
474 nits
Nokia C2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Nokia C2 +1%
71.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Nokia C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 506 -
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A1
114228
Nokia C2
n/a
CPU 41253 -
GPU 12372 -
Memory 30571 -
UX 30687 -
Total score 114228 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi A1
170
Nokia C2
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 5464 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM Android One Android Go
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:01 hr -
Watching video 08:48 hr -
Gaming 04:42 hr -
Standby 70 hr -
General battery life
Mi A1
22:56 hr
Nokia C2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 2592 x 1944
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
86.2 dB
Nokia C2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2017 March 2020
Release date September 2017 April 2020
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A1. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia C2.

