Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Nokia G21

Xiaomi Mi A1
Nokia G21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3080 mAh
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (38:04 vs 22:56 hours)
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 115K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.58% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 94.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 40.2 ms 49 ms
Contrast 1359:1 1070:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi A1
482 nits
Nokia G21 +1%
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Nokia G21 +15%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Nokia G21
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Nokia G21
1195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A1
115716
Nokia G21 +40%
162404
CPU 41253 61323
GPU 12372 24437
Memory 30571 39969
UX 30687 35896
Total score 115716 162404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi A1
170
Nokia G21 +132%
394
PCMark 3.0 score 5464 7332
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Android One -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:01 hr 14:52 hr
Watching video 08:48 hr 13:09 hr
Gaming 04:42 hr 07:37 hr
Standby 70 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Mi A1
22:56 hr
Nokia G21 +66%
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 -
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1 +1%
86.2 dB
Nokia G21
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 February 2022
Release date September 2017 February 2022
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.

