Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Nokia G21
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
- Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3080 mAh
- Shows 66% longer battery life (38:04 vs 22:56 hours)
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 115K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.58% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.02%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|98%
|94.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|40.2 ms
|49 ms
|Contrast
|1359:1
|1070:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|41253
|61323
|GPU
|12372
|24437
|Memory
|30571
|39969
|UX
|30687
|35896
|Total score
|115716
|162404
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5464
|7332
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3080 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (22% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:49 hr
|Web browsing
|09:01 hr
|14:52 hr
|Watching video
|08:48 hr
|13:09 hr
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|07:37 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|35.96 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|-
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|February 2022
|Release date
|September 2017
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.76 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1