Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.