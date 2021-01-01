Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs OnePlus 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs OnePlus 7

Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Mi A1
VS
Ванплас 7
OnePlus 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 102K)
  • Has a 0.91 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.48% more screen real estate
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (102 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3080 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.7%
PWM Not detected 200 Hz
Response time 40.2 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1359:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A1
544 nits
OnePlus 7 +17%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
OnePlus 7 +20%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
OnePlus 7
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
OnePlus 7
2677
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
102044
OnePlus 7 +345%
453932

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
OnePlus 7 +2%
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
OnePlus 7 +78%
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
OnePlus 7 +24%
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
85.4 dB
OnePlus 7
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2017 May 2019
Release date September 2017 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

