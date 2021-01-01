Xiaomi Mi A1 vs OnePlus 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
- 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 102K)
- Has a 0.91 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 14.48% more screen real estate
- Shows 17% longer battery life (102 vs 87 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3080 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Stereo speakers
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.02%
|85.5%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98%
|99.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|200 Hz
|Response time
|40.2 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|1359:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OxygenOS 10.0.5
|OS size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3080 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|35.96 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.75 W/kg
|1.166 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.76 W/kg
|1.382 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.
